Seagull Maritime Acquires 50 Percent Share in COEX

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-08 22:01:22

Leading onboard training provider Seagull Maritime has acquired 50% of the shares in COEX.

COEX, based in Bergen, Norway, are delivering solutions within General Document Management, HSEQ and Procedures, Project Management and Personnel Management for the Maritime and Oil & Gas Industry.

“Information overflow” is a well-known problem for most companies today. The volume of unstructured information, like documents, e-mail, pictures are doubled every 12 months. The COEX solutions are ensuring that customers gain control over their data and can set up automated workflows, which makes the companies more effective.

COEX are focusing on three main areas:

·Helping customers to get more cost-effective processes

·Helping customers to prove compliance

·Helping customers to reduce risk

“We are proud that we now have an industry leader as Seagull Maritime as a shareholder. We believe the market knowledge and financial strength of Seagull will help fulfill COEX’s high ambitions. We want to give added value to the Seagull customers world-wide”, says Karl-Erik Johannessen, CEO of COEX.

COEX are working in tight partnership with M-Files, who has more than 15.000 customers world-wide using M-Files as a platform for their content and document management.

“COEX is a partner that have built impressive solutions based on M-Files, and we strongly believe that the partnership between COEX and M-Files will be a success within the Maritime Industry” says Sampo Torikka, Channel Account Manager at M-Files.

Seagull wants to expand our offerings with new solutions and services that gain value for our customers, and the products delivered by COEX is a natural expansion of Seagull’s portfolio of products.

“We are very impressed by the company and the solutions developed by COEX and we believe the company has a great potential for further growth. Main reason for our interest in COEX is a very strong solution to help Seagull’s existing clients to synchronized documents and data to and from vessels with minimal data traffic. The management and employees in COEX have long time experience within the Shipping Industry and our goal is to be one of the leading solution providers within the industry,” says Roger Ringstad, Group CEO - Seagull/Videotel.

