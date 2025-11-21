US Navy Takes Delivery of 25th Virginia-Class Sub, Future USS Massachusetts

The U.S. Navy announced that it accepted delivery of the Submarine Force’s newest attack submarine, the future USS Massachusetts (SSN 798), from HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding on November 21. The delivery represents the official transfer of the submarine from the shipbuilder to the Navy and sets the stage for the vessel’s commission, which is scheduled for the spring of 2026, reportedly in Boston.

Massachusetts is the 25th Virginia-class submarine co-produced by General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) and NNS through a long-standing teaming arrangement. It is the seventh of 10 Block IV configured attack submarines and the 12th Virginia-class submarine delivered by NNS.

SSN 798 was christened at the NNS shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, on May 6, 2023, as the fifth USN vessel to bear the name. The name has been dormant since 1947, when the last USS Massachusetts, a 1942-commissioned South Dakota-class fast battleship, was decommissioned.

US Naval Sea Systems Command highlights that when the vessel joins the fleet, Massachusetts will bring significant warfighting capability to the fleet. Virginia-class fast-attack submarines have enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities, and special warfare enhancements that enable them to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements.

“With each Virginia-class submarine delivery, the Navy strengthens its partnership with the shipbuilding industry to maintain our undersea dominance,” said Capt. Mike Hollenbach, Virginia Class Submarine program manager.

The first vessel of the nuclear-powered attack submarine class, Virginia, was commissioned 21 years ago. Nine more submarines are currently under construction, and four more have been authorized. The Navy plans a total of 66 vessels in the class. The original vessel through Block IV, which includes Massachusetts and four more under construction, is 377 feet (115 meters) in length and approximately 7,900 tons displacement with a complement of 135. The newer vessels in Block V and beyond are slated to be 460 feet (140 meters) and 10.200 tons displacement.

Following will be Idaho, Arkansas, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, Barb, Tang, Wahoo, and Silversides. The future Utah, the 28th vessel of the class, was christened on October 25 at the Electric Boat facility in Groton, Connecticut.

Massachusetts completed initial sea trials in October, HII reported. Over the course of several days at sea, the NNS and Navy team conducted testing of systems and components, including submerging the submarine for the first time and high-speed maneuvers while on the surface and submerged.

HII completed its phase of testing of the vessel, and the Navy accepted the ship. The submarine and the crew will continue to undergo a series of tests and trials before the boat’s official commissioning ceremony.