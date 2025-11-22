Fire on ONE Containership Docked at Port of Los Angeles



Fire crews from Los Angeles and Long Beach reported to a fire aboard an Ocean Network Express (ONE) containership docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday evening, November 21. While residents in surrounding communities were ordered to shelter in place and close windows in their homes, the fire department reported the danger had passed with no injuries.

The crew aboard the ONE Henry Hudson (98,849 dwt) reported a below-deck electrical fire on the vessel at approximately 6:38 p.m. local time, according to the LA Fire Department. The vessel, which was built in 2009, had arrived from Tokyo, Japan, on November 19 and has a capacity of 8,212 TEU. The vessel is registered in Panama.

Early reports said that 15 crewmembers had been evacuated from the vessel, with two remaining aboard and six unaccounted for by the fire department. They later reported that all 23 crewmembers had been safely evacuated.

The fire spread into several container bays, according to the fire department. Fire crews were working with full breathing and safety apparatus because of reports that there was dangerous cargo aboard the vessel and in the area of the fire. Fixed-wing aircraft and drones were being used with heat-sensing equipment to show the extent of the fire.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. local time, the fire department reported there was an explosion aboard the vessel affecting power, including lights and crane operations on the ship. Because of the dangers, firefighters were ordered to remain above deck. Fireboats were positioned alongside the vessel to provide cooling to the hull.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said containment efforts were proceeding slowly. At its peak, 186 fire personnel were working the incident.

The Port of Los Angeles and the U.S. Coast Guard reported that a safety perimeter had been established around the containership. Operations were suspended at the Yusen Container Terminal, where the vessel was docked, as well as three additional terminals in the port.

The fire has been extinguished. The vessel was moved to the Long Beach anchorage on November 22 while the investigation continues.

