TSB Highlights Free-Fall Lifeboat Risk After Accident Release Injures Crew



Maritime investigators are yet again highlighting the dangers associated with free-fall lifeboats on commercial vessels after an inadvertent release sent a lifeboat flying into the water and caused serious injuries to a crewmember. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released its investigation report on a lifeboat incident involving the bulk carrier Golden Zhejiang, highlighting that cases of accidental lifeboat release remain prevalent and often lead to injuries.

On September 2, 2023, a crewmember aboard the 2010-built Golden Zhejiang sustained serious injuries when a free-fall lifeboat went flying into the water during a routine weekly safety check. The 292-meter vessel sailing under the flag of Hong Kong and with a gross tonnage of 92,270 was anchored in Trincomali Channel, British Columbia, awaiting loading when the incident occurred.

Investigators established that while conducting the safety check, the crew encountered an issue while testing the steering from inside the lifeboat. An attempt to troubleshoot the issue inadvertently activated the main release mechanism, causing the lifeboat to drop into the water with a crew inside. One crewmember sustained permanent, life-changing injuries and partial memory loss.

In its findings, TSB reports that the cables securing the lifeboat to the launching structure were not engineered and certified as load-bearing cables. Consequently, they were not safe for the intended use. It concluded that when the lifeboat was inadvertently released, the securing cables failed, causing the lifeboat to fall into the water.

The plunging of the free-fall lifeboat was an accident waiting to happen, considering that a hydraulic leak had existed for some time, something that had prevented the crew from performing required drills. Though the defect had been noted on the monthly safety checks since June 2023, it had not been reported in the planned maintenance system in order to have the leak repaired.

The free-fall lifeboat was part of the navigational equipment and life-saving appliances required in commercial vessels and was stowed on a launching structure located at the stern. On the day of the incident, the lifeboat was about 19 meters above the water surface and was positioned with its bow down at an angle of approximately 30 degrees toward the vessel’s stern. With an overall length of 7.5 meters and weighing 4,400 kilograms, it can accommodate up to 30 people.

While free-fall lifeboats are critical in saving the lives of crewmembers in instances when they are forced to abandon ship, cases of inadvertent releases remain widespread. Since 1996, TSB has investigated seven accidents on commercial vessels, all of which involved serious injuries.

The previous incident occurred in December 2020 when the crew on the bulk carrier Blue Bosporus was carrying out a free?fall lifeboat drill in English Bay, B.C. In that case, the wire rope slings holding the lifeboat failed, causing it to plunge into the water. Two crewmembers in the lifeboat were seriously injured.

Following the release of the Golden Zhejiang report, TSB is calling for stronger safety measures to prevent similar incidents. Columbia Shipmagement, which manages over 400 vessels, has since implemented safety enhancements including updated lifeboat labelling, revised familiarization checklists and work instructions, and installation of securing turnbuckles.

