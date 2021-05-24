SeacatLine Expands Service to Port Tampa Bay

Image courtesy of Port Tampa Bay

Port Tampa Bay is pleased to welcome the announcement by SeacatLine that it will add a second vessel to its Costa Rica – Tampa container service, increasing the frequency from fortnightly to weekly. The M/V Univision will join the M/V Juice Express on the service from Puerto Moin, Costa Rica and is scheduled to make her inaugural call at Port Tampa Bay in mid-June. In addition to specializing in refrigerated and dry container shipping services, SeacatLine also accepts break-bulk and project cargoes. Port Logistics Refrigerated Services (PLRS) provides terminal and stevedoring services at Port Tampa Bay for SeacatLine. The PLRS terminal facility at Port Tampa Bay includes a new state-of-the-art 135,000 square foot cold storage warehouse, 148 reefer plugs, and fumigation services with an adjacent berth served by two dedicated mobile harbor cranes. SeacatLine is a division of the Antwerp-headquartered Seatrade Group, one of the world’s largest refrigerated shipping companies. Seatrade - Fast, Direct, Dedicated & MPP (Multiple reefers & Project cargo) now!

“Seatrade has provided continuous service to Port Tampa Bay for more than two decades,” remarked Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President & CEO. “This expansion from such a great long-standing partner is very welcome news.”

“Costa Rica is a key trading partner for Port Tampa Bay and this increased frequency will benefit importers and exporters throughout Florida, the Southeast and beyond,” added Raul Alfonso, Port Tampa Bay Executive VP & Chief Operating Officer.

Port Tampa Bay is Florida’s largest and most diversified port, handling a wide variety of bulk, break-bulk, containerized and refrigerated cargoes, as well as being a major cruise homeport and a hub for shipbuilding and repair.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.