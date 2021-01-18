Seably Takes Next Step Into Blended Maritime Training

File image courtesy Seably By The Maritime Executive 01-18-2021 08:52:00

The maritime industry has taken a further step into online and blended training with the appointment of Andrea Lodolo as the new CEO of Seably – the marketplace for maritime training. The online platform has already reached more than 20,000 maritime professionals. Andrea Lodolo replaces Tomas Lindberg, who steps up to become Seably’s new President.

Seably is a training marketplace - created by seafarers for seafarers - that offers online courses in the maritime industry, accessible 24/7 globally. The launch of Seably was a significant step forward in digitalising maritime training and Andrea sees this as the new template for training in the maritime sector.

“The global pandemic has shown the shipping sector that remote operations are the way forward. Seably is the first maritime digital marketplace that brings together content and teaching skills from seafarers, educationalists, industry specialists, insurers, surveyors and a whole range of other related service providers. We offer anyone associated in the maritime sector the opportunity to learn at their own pace and with easy access, via a laptop, tablet or even a smartphone.”

Seably is owned by the Swedish Shipping Association. With Andrea at its helm, this latest maritime training marketplace promises an inspiring and exciting future, with projects underway that will deliver much more in the form of blended learning.

“The real strength of Seably is that we are adding new content every week. We are allowing companies to better manage their crew training with smarter tools and ongoing access to an open platform for all of their needs. This has been very favourably welcomed by the industry. Being online 24/7 means there is no delay in pushing out the latest information that will benefit anyone working on land or at sea in what is a vital sector of global business.”

Tomas has even higher hopes for Seably, a platform designed with the seafarer in mind which started its development in 2017 and launched in 2020. “I am not surprised Seably has grown so quickly. This is the perfect time for us to expand our services and help shipping companies and seafarers gain easier access to their training. It is also very timely to have Andrea join Seably as our new CEO, with his knowledge, network and business experience”.

