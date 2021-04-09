Seably Introduces KARCO 3D Animated Online Marine Courses

04-09-2021

Seably introduces KARCO and its pioneering 3D Animated Online Marine Courses the global online marketplace for bespoke maritime training is expanding its library of online maritime training courses through a new global partnership with KARCO, the India based innovative and leading of 3D animated online marine courses.

KARCO is an acknowledged pioneer in 3D animated safety and operation videos and provide creative training solutions for the marine industry. This partnership will add over 50 online courses based on animated safety videos to the content already available as part of a Seably subscription package. This dynamic element also introduces another aspect of effective e-learning available for seafarers on the Seably platform. Seably was created by seafarers for seafarers. It is the first maritime digital marketplace that brings together specialised content, leading technology and teaching skills from seafarers, educationalists, industry specialists, insurers, surveyors and a whole range of other related service providers.

KARCO started developing their use of animation for the maritime industry in 2007, when they created the first fully 3D animated marine safety video. Part of the KARCO Group of Companies in India, they have built a unique development tool for communicating training concepts to seafarers globally.

3D animation brings images to life using a digital three-dimensional display of images which add a realistic, and at the same time engaging and immersive experience. In training, it is considered a powerful learning tool, as it can help all learners to easily conquer new and complex knowledge. The vivid and attractive representations bring to life personal marine casualty incidents which cannot be captured by live video. At the same time, the easy-to-follow graphics facilitate a clear and detailed understanding of hazardous situations which also eliminate the challenges typically brought about by different languages and cultures.

KARCO 3D animated courses cover quality safety training and certification in topics such as pilot ladder and static electricity on tankers, and will be available for Seably subscribers from April 2021 onwards.

Capt. Tim Fenech, Head of Course Development at Seably said, “The use of creative e-learning tools such as 3D animation place us firmly at the forefront of maritime training globally. The Seably marketplace already provides free and affordable access to the latest training on a high-tech medium providing leading, real-life learning that can be carried out at any place. This is another unique opportunity for ship owners to ensure their crew are equipped and trained to handle real-life working situations, coping with environments that are hazardous in the open sea, but safely handled within an enhanced training experience that can be easily offered virtually, anywhere.”

Capt. Praveshchand Diwan, Director at KARCO confirmed the importance of this partnership, saying, “We are delighted to have our content on the Seably platform. At KARCO, we provide training that appeals to the current generation of seafarers as it projects a fresh perspective which aids the learning process. This is a concept that we pioneered more than a decade ago and is still effective and sought after today by seafarers and shipping companies globally.”

The KARCO 3D animated courses demonstrates Seably’s commitment to bringing affordable online and virtual training to anyone connected with this vital global sector. Andrea Lodolo, CEO of Swedish-owned Seably marketplace said, “With KARCO on board as a content provider, this is another key waypoint for Seably. KARCO are well-known for their quality, detailed 3D animations which can clarify tricky concepts or complex processes. This enriches the effective and immersive e-learning which we are delivering to the maritime industry through our marketplace. They are also crucial elements in learning and help us maintain the high level of specialised knowledge required at sea to ensure safety and minimise risks.”

