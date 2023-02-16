Seaber Collaborates with Neste to Optimize Maritime Logistics

Neste's Shipping Asset and Sustainability Manager, Paavo Kojonen and Seaber’s CEO and Co-founder Sebastian Sjöberg are both convinced the cooperation will further reduce emissions from the shipping industry.

Seaber.io, a Finnish maritime technology company, has announced a cooperation with Neste - the world’s leading producer of renewable and sustainable fuels. Neste is using Seaber’s software for planning maritime logistics activities such as shipping schedules and port calls. Seaber’s SaaS application is designed for both shipowners and cargo owners, allowing them to optimise efficiencies and deliver transparency throughout the organisation.



Seaber’s intelligent technology provides data-led decision support that optimises fleet TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) and reduces costs per ton mile bringing down shipping’s environmental impact. In addition to single cargo voyages, it supports multi-parcel and multi-port voyages, where unnecessary ballast voyages and low utilisation rates are common. Seaber is uniquely positioned to digitally transform the shipping industry by integrating seamlessly to existing software solutions.



"Neste's goal is to become a global leader in renewable and circular solutions. In order to achieve this, we need to find new ways to reduce the amount of carbon released into the atmosphere. New solutions and partnerships like Seaber are needed to help us optimize maritime logistics, which is one step towards reducing emissions," says Paavo Kojonen, Shipping Asset and Sustainability Manager at Neste.



The cooperation between Seaber and Neste is exciting news. Here's how Sebastian Sjöberg, CEO and Co-founder of Seaber put it: "We are thrilled to see that Neste has taken this important step to optimise their shipping scheduling through further digitalisation. This collaboration enables Neste to optimise their processes, increase vessel utilisation and reduce emissions and cost per ton mile. Our partnership allows Seaber to further develop our solution for the benefit of the industry."

