Sea Tow Foundation to Host National Boating Industry Safety Awards

[By: The Sea Tow Foundation]

The Sea Tow Foundation, in cooperation with its Boating Safety Advisory Council, announced the official call for entries for the “2022 National Boating Industry Safety Awards.”

“The Sea Tow Foundation is excited to enter its fourth year hosting the National Boating Industry Safety Awards and to present this year’s awards just prior to the start of IBEX 2022 in Tampa, FL. With a streamlined application process, we’re looking forward to learning more about the many ways companies throughout the marine industry have been promoting responsible boating,” said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation.

The awards recognize efforts to promote safety on the water within the for-profit sector of the boating industry in the following categories:

Marine Manufacturer

Gear/Equipment Manufacturer

Marine Media Firms or Companies

Public Relations, Advertising, or Marketing Effort

Small Marine Retailer/Dealership (up to 3 locations)

Large Marine Retailer/Dealership (4 or more locations)

To learn more and to enter the National Boating Industry Safety Awards, visit: www.boatingsafety.com/awards.

There is no cost to enter, and the deadline to enter is July 23, 2022. Participants may submit multiple applications for different efforts. The application process has been simplified this year to make it quick and easy to enter. Awards will be presented on Monday, September 26 at the Soundings Trade Only Most Innovative Company Awards event.

The Sea Tow Foundation is eager to see the creativity across the boating industry as the 2022 contest will recognize a wide range of efforts honoring boating industry companies including those in the manufacturing, media, retailer, marketing and advertising realms. View a list of winners from previous years to see examples of the types of campaigns that could be considered for entry.

