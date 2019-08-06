Sea Machines Adds Frank Relou to EU Sales Team

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-06 21:04:26

Sea Machines Robotics, the advanced technology company serving the marine industry, has hired industry veteran Frank Relou to lead its European sales efforts. In his new role as European business development manager, Relou will lead the transformation of Europe’s hard-working commercial fleets with technology that empowers operators with enhanced on-water productivity and job predictability.



Sea Machines offers proven commercial-grade, wireless, remote vessel-control systems and autonomous navigation technology. In his role, Relou will work closely with workboat operators and boat-builders serving task-oriented sectors, such as aquaculture, hydrographic and UXO surveying, dredging and oil-spill response. He also will support the company’s advanced situational awareness technology trials currently being piloted on an A.P. Moller-Maersk container ship that calls regularly in Rotterdam.



Relou is based in The Netherlands with responsibility over Europe, Middle East and African regions.



“We welcome Frank to the team just as customer demand for our products in Europe is experiencing new growth,” said Sea Machines' Don Black, vice president, sales and marketing. “As former colleagues, I have seen first-hand the ability Frank has in connecting with customers and solving their challenges. We look forward to the impact he will make as Sea Machines strengthens its foothold in European markets.”



“This position fuels my passions for the commercial marine and technology industries,” said Relou. “Within this space, I am genuinely interested in providing transformative solutions to customers and I look forwarding to introducing my established network to Sea Machines’ innovative technologies.”



Strengths developed during Relou’s nearly three-decades-long career include persistence and perseverance, as well as the ability to build lasting relationships with clients. His diverse career has spanned the ship-building sector to retail and distribution. He began in 1991 as shipbuilder at Shipyard Grave BV, of The Netherlands. From there, he held roles of increasing responsibility at George Kniest Boat Equipment; Simrad (of Kongsberg); Navionics (in Italy); New Madera RIBs B.V.; and Survitec Group, where he held his most recent position as a key account manager. Relou also volunteers his time as a board member for the Foundation Royal Yacht Piet Hein, which aims to maintain a historical vessel. He is fluent in Dutch, German and English.



Sea Machines’ SM series of products, which include the SM300 and SM200, open a new era of vessel capability for marine operators. The SM series empowers boats to work better and stay on task without interruption from beginning to end of the job. The products can be installed aboard existing or new-build commercial vessels with return on investment typically seen within a year.

