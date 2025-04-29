SDHI, Wheel & Time to Launch Integrated F.A.S.T. Logistics Ecosystem

[By: Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited]

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), India’s largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wheel & Time Shipping Transport Logistics, a specialist in moving heavy and oversized cargo. With the alliance, SDHI has launched India’s first integrated F.A.S.T. (Fabrication, Assembly, Storage, and Transportation) commercial logistics ecosystem at its state-of-the-art shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat.

The F.A.S.T. model offers an unmatched turnkey ecosystem for executing heavy engineering projects in India by bringing together SDHI’s advanced fabrication and waterfront infrastructure and Wheel & Time’s end-to-end heavy logistics capabilities. The partnership will benefit high-value, time-sensitive projects and will target clientele dealing with material handling equipment at ports, marine infrastructure, petrochemicals, offshore EPC, oil & gas infrastructure and heavy engineering.

This one-of-a-kind model is designed to help companies to shorten project execution timelines, minimize handoffs, reduce overall project risks, and offer scalable solutions connected to global shipping networks.

Vivek Merchant, Director, Swan Defence & Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) described the alliance as an important step forward for India’s engineering and logistics sectors. He stated, “Newbuilds, ship repairs, and heavy fabrication are central to SDHI’s growth plans. With strong capabilities in shipbuilding and repairs, this partnership with Wheel & Time Shipping Transport Logistics enhances our heavy engineering operations. Together, we can offer customers a more integrated, end-to-end solution. The F.A.S.T. logistics ecosystem allows EPC contractors and heavy industry players to concentrate on innovation and last-mile delivery, while we manage the complexities from fabrication to transportation.”

Gautamraj Sharma, Managing Director, Wheel & Time Shipping Transport Logistics said, “We are elated to partner with SDHI. We believe our collaboration with them brings together the best of deep fabrication infrastructure and robust logistics know-how. The F.A.S.T. logistics ecosystem will enable clients to de-risk projects and improve certainty across timelines, execution, and delivery.”

Spread over 600 acres with 1.2 kilometres of developed waterfront, SDHI has India’s largest dry dock with a capacity to fabricate and assemble structures of 10,000 tonnes per month. The shipyard has advanced CNC (Computer Numerical Control) and robotic systems for cutting steel. It also has powerful hydraulic presses that can handle up to 1,600 tonnes for precise manufacturing. The facility also provides the capabilities to make large sections and offers specialized equipment for lifting of heavy items.

From importing material to final shipment, every phase of the value chain is handled on-site, eliminating the need for inland transport and multiple vendor coordination. Through this alliance, Wheel & Time will arrange extensive fleet of heavy-lift equipment, including Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs), Hydraulic trailers, and Marine Transport Vessels, enabling the seamless movement of over-dimensional/oversized cargo worldwide locations.