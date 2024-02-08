SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers for Five New WSA Vessels

[By: SCHOTTEL]

SCHOTTEL is to equip five new traffic safety vessels for the German Rhine Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSA) with electrically driven SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers. The Bolle shipyard in Derben, Germany, has been commissioned with the construction of the modern multipurpose vessels following tenders submitted throughout Europe.

First SRP 100 L-Drive variant

The modern traffic safety vessels will each be fitted with two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 100 which are being produced for use with vertically mounted electric drive motors (L-Drive variant) for the very first time. The motors are powered by lithium-ion batteries and diesel generators which in combination create a serial hybrid system. The batteries enable short trips to be made without the diesel generators and can quickly and efficiently compensate for peak demands during use. The 360-degree steerable SRP combines maximum vessel manoeuvrability with outstanding course stability during free sailing while providing powerful thrust in any chosen direction at all times. The compact and robust design of the SRP 100 allows vessels to be operated in both low and shallow waters and makes them resistant to any collisions with flotsam.

New builds to replace current traffic safety fleet

The lead vessel in the new series, MS Emmerich, has been in operation for the WSA Rhine since July 2020. As the first innovative, future-orientated multipurpose vessel for the Waterways and Shipping Administration, it is the prototype for the series currently under construction. The new traffic safety vessels are all 33.3 metres long and 7.4 metres wide, each having a crane system and landing ramp. They will replace the current vessels MS Neuss, MS Rees, MS Köln, MS Homberg and MS Bonn and will be operated on the German part of the Rhine between Duisburg and Bonn on a distance of approx. 130 kilometres. Besides checking and servicing navigation signs, their tasks also include clearing shipping disruptions, transporting vehicles and work equipment and salvaging flotsam.