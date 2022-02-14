SCHOTTEL Hybrid Solution for Peruvian Tug Operator PSA Marine Peru

Image courtesy of SCHOTTEL

[By: SCHOTTEL]

PSA Marine Peru, a wholly owned subsidiary of PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd, has contracted Cheoy Lee Shipyards in Hongkong for equipping one newly built tug with SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers featuring the patented SYDRIVE-M technology. As a mechanical hybrid solution without the costly complexity of common hybrid technology, SYDRIVE-M will ensure lower maintenance costs and less fuel consumption. This will enable PSA Marine Peru to offer emission-reduced towing services in Peruvian ports. The RAmparts 2400W design vessel is scheduled to enter service in 2023.

William Revilla, Senior Fleet Manager at PSA Marine Peru: “In PSA Marine Peru, we are constantly on a lookout for sustainability-focused innovations. With reduced emissions, the forward-looking solution from SCHOTTEL allows us to operate our vessel more efficiently and sustainably. This also demonstrates our commitment to deliver only the best to our customers and stakeholders.”

Bollard pull of about 70 tonnes

The main propulsion of the ASD tug consists of two diesel-driven RudderPropellers type SRP 460 (2,240 kW each) featuring fixed-pitch propellers with a diameter of 2.6 metres. With this thruster configuration, the 24.4-metre-long and 11.25-metre-wide tug will achieve about 70 tonnes of bollard pull.

Beyond this, the rudder propellers feature the certified sealing system SCHOTTEL LeaCon which offers safe and reliable protection against contamination of the seawater by operating materials.

Lower maintenance costs, less fuel consumption

SYDRIVE-M connects a port and starboard mounted azimuth thruster in one vessel, allowing the thrusters to be driven together by only one of the main engines. In turn, this leads to reduced operating hours of the main engines, resulting in lower maintenance costs as well as less fuel consumption and lower emissions.

The system needs no additional electronical components, which offers many advantages as demonstrated by three main operation modes: Light Operation or Free Sailing Mode, Full Thrust Operation Mode and FiFi-Mode.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.