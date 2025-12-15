Odfjell Tankers Launches Green Corridor Between Brazil and Europe

Norwegian shipping major Odfjell reports it has initiated the first green corridor for service between Brazil and Europe. The company emphasizes that this is not a one-off demonstration, but instead, with supply contracts, it becomes a long-term commitment to demonstrating what is possible today.

The company reports it has secured a supply of sustainable biofuel, which will be used as its chemical tankers make the 5,000-nautical-mile journey between Brazil and Europe. The corridor will operate 12 to 15 voyages per year, each lasting about 40 days.

“We do this to demonstrate that certified fuel, technology, and infrastructure are already available,” says Harald Fotland, CEO of Odfjell. “It may not be a perfect corridor yet, but a solid start. Its success depends on collaboration across the value chain, and we are committed to developing it further together with relevant stakeholders. Through this, we show that sustainable biofuel is a viable option for deep-sea shipping today.”

In Brazil, the currently available sustainable biofuel is the so-called certified B24. It is a blend of 24 percent renewable biodiesel derived from waste oil and 76 percent VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil). The company reports it has established an offtake on the B24 biofuel blend in Rio Grande to secure long-term availability.

It notes that the Ports of Antwerp-Brugge, Rotterdam, and Rio Grande are also working together with the company to advance the green corridor through increased efficiency and optimized port-stay processes. It says the initiative aligns with the IMO’s 2030 targets and the EU’s Fit for 55 ambitions, and builds on the 2024 Norway-Brazil MoU to establish a green, transatlantic shipping corridor, as well as the company’s goal to reduce emissions. Int notes it has already reduced its carbon intensity by more than 54 percent compared to the 2008 benchmark.

Odfjell is self-funding the project and moving ahead without subsidies. The company says it hopes the project will inspire broader industry action while it works with customers and partners to accelerate the transition to low-emission maritime transport.