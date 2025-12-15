Removal of Stranded Shadow Tanker Completed to Bulgarian Anchorage



Bulgaria’s Maritime Administration reported late on Monday, December 15, that the blast-damaged tanker Kairos has been successfully relocated from the coastline to a secure anchorage. The vessel will now be held and only released after the Chinese owner repays the salvage costs.

The Kairos (149,989 dwt) drifted toward the Bulgarian coastline more than a week ago under uncertain circumstances. The vessel was damaged in a drone attack while sailing north of Turkey, which caused an explosion and fire, leaving the ship disabled. After the Turkish authorities assisted in putting the fire out, the vessel was towed by a private contractor that appeared to release the ship on December 5, and it nearly grounded near Ahtopol. Bulgaria evacuated part of the remaining crew.

Over the weekend, the salvage company hired by the government, BMF Tug Service, tested the operation and prepared the vessel. Because there was no power on board, the situation was more challenging, and the skeleton crew had reported that the port side bow anchor had jammed when they tried to deploy it.

A 150 kW emergency marine generator was placed on a workboat, which was positioned alongside the tanker. On Sunday, the crews tested their ability to restore power to the hydraulic system. The operation tested the ability to raise the starboard anchor, and they also restored the port side anchor as a spare. They also planned for the placement of the tow lines.

Three crewmembers had remained aboard the vessel while it was anchored near the shore, and on Monday, additional crewmembers were returned to the ship. Early in the morning, the salvage crew attached lines from the three tugs that were sent for the operation and raised the starboard anchor.

The tow moved the vessel nearly 30 nautical miles, and for safety, they were not planning to travel at more than 2 to 3 knots. Late Monday afternoon, the vessel reached Burgas Bay and was anchored in a predetermined location away from traffic and out of danger.

The Maritime Administration reports it will tally the final cost of the salvage operation and, within the next two days, present the bill to the Chinese owners of the tanker. Only after the bill has been paid will Bulgaria permit the owner to remove the tanker.

Because the vessel is under sanctions, Bulgaria points out that it cannot assist with repairs. It can only aid the owner in the removal of the ship.

