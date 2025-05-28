SCHOTTEL Full Propulsion Package for ULA’s SpaceShip

[By: SCHOTTEL]

SCHOTTEL is to equip a new RoRo cargo vessel for U.S.-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) being built by Bollinger Shipyards in Amelia, Louisiana. The vessel, to be named SpaceShip, will transport Vulcan rockets from the factory in Decatur, Alabama, to the launch sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It will be equipped with three SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers SRP 460 LE and two SCHOTTEL TransverseThrusters STT 1. SpaceShip’s tailored electric system will be designed and supplied by elkon, a member of the SCHOTTEL Group. The vessel is scheduled for completion in 2026.

Electrically driven SRPs – sustainable power

The main propulsion system consists of three SRP 460 in the embedded L-Drive variant, each with an input power of 2100 kilowatts and a propeller diameter of 2.6 metres. With this propulsion unit, the 111-metre-long and 25-metre-wide vessel will achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots. The 360-degree steerable SRP combines high manoeuvrability with outstanding course stability during free sailing and provides powerful thrust in any chosen direction. The L-Drive variant (“embedded L-Drive”) of the SRP features a compact electric motor, embedded in the thruster’s azimuth module, thereby reducing the overall height of the thruster. This space-saving solution is particularly suitable for installation in confined spaces

or in environments where other machinery already requires a lot of space. In addition, fewer mechanical parts ensure less mechanical loss and incur lower maintenance costs.

Outstanding manoeuvrability and safety for highly valuable cargo

To further enhance the ship’s manoeuvring performance, it will be equipped with two STT 1 units, each with an input power of 373 kilowatts and a propeller diameter of 1.3 metres. The STT’s range of application extends from brief docking and casting-off in ports with only a limited number of operating hours per year to continuous operation under high load conditions in demanding positioning tasks. With this full propulsion package, suitable for both ocean-going and river service, the vessel will have outstanding manoeuvring capabilities, which is particularly crucial for the safe transport of its highly valuable cargo.

SCHOTTEL’s scope of supply will be completed by the MasterStick. The joystick system can control all five propulsion units simultaneously with one single lever, allowing precise and comfortable manoeuvring.

Electrical system engineered and designed by elkon

elkon will deliver state-of-the-art Active Front End (AFE) Drive technology for the main electrical propulsion system, which improves propulsion efficiency, reduces fuel consumption and increases overall vessel performance. The scope of supply guarantees quieter, smoother operation while optimizing the energy management across all ship systems. In addition to cutting-edge main switchboards, the company will equip the vessel with an Alarm Control and Monitoring System (ACMS) that ensures operational safety through real-time diagnostics and proactive issue resolution, as well as a Power Management System (PMS) for optimizing energy distribution by intelligently integrating all generators and switchboard functions. elkon's scope of supply will be completed by integrated, space-optimized Motor Control Centers (MCC), Power Distribution System Panels, as well as Bridge and Engine Control Center Consoles. With these customized solutions that comply with classification society standards and the latest marine electrical guidelines, SpaceShip’s electrical system will ensure maximum safety, reliability and performance.

Perfectly aligned components and cost-effective designs

Due to the close cooperation between SCHOTTEL and elkon, SpaceShip‘s propulsion system is hydrodynamically and electrically optimally aligned. The sister companies share extensive technological expertise developed over many years of collaboration. This ensures not only reliable and comprehensive consultation through a single point of contact but also optimized and cost-effective designs. In addition, customers benefit from a dense network of service stations, customer advisors and technicians.

Next generation rocket

The Vulcan rocket is a heavy-lift launch vehicle developed by ULA. First launched in January 2024, it is designed to replace ULA’s older Delta IV and Atlas V rockets. It can be equipped with up to six solid-fuel boosters to increase payload capacity, depending on mission requirements. The rocket is capable of supporting a wide range of operations, including the transport of satellites into various orbits.