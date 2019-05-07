Schottel Expands Range of High-Performance Nozzles

By MarEx 2019-05-07 11:26:18

With the launch of the newly developed SDC40 nozzle, SCHOTTEL expands its range of high-performance nozzles. The SDC40 sets new standards in terms of compact design and free running efficiency – and thus even leads to reduced operating costs compared to the nozzles of other market participants. The SDC40 nozzle also stands out with its optimally designed propeller geometries and exceptional performance characteristics. It comes equipped with SCHOTTEL patented ProAnode as standard and is now available for all SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers.

Best free running efficiency

In addition to proven nozzles such as the multipurpose SDV45 nozzle with maximum bollard pull and high free running efficiency, SCHOTTEL now introduces the SDC40. Optimized by means of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), the new nozzle is characterized by its small outer diameter. This compact geometry allows for optimal adaption to different vessel designs and applications. At the same time, the high-performance nozzle is also suitable for conversions and modernizations with limited installation space. With the SDC40, an abbreviation of SCHOTTEL Duct Cruise, the customer profits from top free running efficiency during transits at higher speeds. Beyond this, a higher maximum speed is achievable.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.