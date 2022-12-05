Scania Selected by Marine Spill Response Corporation for New Fleet

Scania, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of engines for boats, trucks, buses and industrial applications, announced that it has been selected by Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC) to power its new fleet of five 47-foot Skimmer oil response vessels, built by Rozema Boat Works. Powered by twin DI13 087M 700hp engines provided by Cascade Engine Center, the new vessels will be delivered in 2023.



MSRC is the largest oil spill removal organization (OSRO) in the United States, offering complete, credible OSRO coverage across the country. Formed in conjunction with the Marine Preservation Association in 1990 by oil and gas companies, the organization is a not-for-profit organization with U.S. Coast Guard OSRO classification in every U.S. captain of the port zone except Alaska.



MSRC provides a full range of oil spill response services for coastal and inland environments intended to help shippers, E&P operators, refiners, midstream operators, rail and offshore wind operators meet the planning criteria of the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 (OPA 90).



“One of our core principles is to build our engines in an environmentally responsible way,” said David Hughes, sales manager of marine products for Scania USA. “Our products are some of the most fuel-efficient engines on the market, with some of the lowest emissions. They are ideal for work boats that require exceptional performance and reliability and to provide them to a fleet that is dedicated to keeping our waterways clean is even more rewarding. We are confident that MSRC will be more than satisfied once they take delivery of their new fleet.”



“Scania engines have shown to be exceptional performers, both in recreational and commercial applications,” said Dirk Rozema, owner of Rozema Boat Works. “MSRC has put their trust in us to deliver capable vessels to fill a vital role in the safety and sustainability of our coastal waters. That’s why we are confident that the Scania engines we are installing in these boats will deliver the power, fuel efficiency and reliability that they can count on.”



The 47-foot Skimmer is the ultimate near-shore response vessel. While its main purpose is to skim and recover oil, it is also capable of towing, pushing barges and functioning as an all-round workboat.



Built on a Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) engine block and employing a simple wastegate turbocharger, the Scania DI13-liter engines deliver top-of-class performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers. The resulting lighter weight, combined with Scania’s proprietary Engine Management System (EMS) and common rail extra high-pressure injection system (XPI), optimizes fuel delivery enabling impressive torque, lower noise and exceptional fuel efficiency.

