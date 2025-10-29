Saudi Global Ports Surpasses 15 Million TEUs Handled

[By: Saudi Global Ports]

SGP Container Terminals, a subsidiary of Saudi Global Ports Group (together with its subsidiaries, “SGP”), has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 15 million TEUs in cumulative container throughput handled at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam (“KAPD”) since commencing operations in 2015.

This milestone was achieved through close collaboration with the Saudi Ports Authority (“Mawani”), Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, global shipping lines and various long-term partners.

SGP operates the largest container terminal on the Eastern Coast of Saudi Arabia at King Abdulaziz Port Dammam and has played a central role in connecting the Kingdom’s industries to international markets. Supported by PSA International’s global expertise in container terminals, the volumes handled at SGP Container Terminals have continued to grow year on year to achieve a high of 3.2 million TEUs in 2024.

This achievement further reinforces SGP’s long-term growth trajectory, following shortly after the successful award and integration of Multipurpose Terminals along the Eastern Coast in July 2025. Collectively, these developments demonstrate SGP’s continued commitment to transforming the ports and logistics ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, driven by sustained investments in technology, operational excellence, and workforce development.

Daniel Phay, Chief Executive Officer of SGP Container Terminals, added: “Surpassing 15 million TEUs is a proud achievement for our people and partners, reflecting years of unwavering commitment and dedication as we align with purpose to deliver reliable and efficient service for our customers. Looking ahead, we will act with perseverance, remaining focused and steadfast on advancing our terminals’ capacity and enhancing operational resilience alongside safety, digital and sustainability initiatives. Together, we will uplift King Abdulaziz Port Dammam as a key port node to unlock more opportunities for customers, communities, and partners in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ports and logistics ambitions.”

Rob Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Global Ports Group, congratulated SGP Container Terminals on this occasion: “This moment represents more than a measure of throughput. It reflects how far we have progressed in unlocking growth for the Kingdom through sustained investment, innovation, and the development of local talent. Saudi Global Ports stands as the Gateway to Growth, committed to building an integrated, future-ready port ecosystem which delivers long-term value for Saudi Arabia and beyond.”