Sanmar Shipyards Delivered Two Powerful New Tugs to P&O Maritime Logistics

[By: Sanmar Shipyards]

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered two powerful and technologically-advanced new-build tugs to long-term customer, P&O Maritime Logistics, which will operate in the Dominican Republic.

P&O CAREY and P&O MANATI, which were delivered in October, bring the total number of Sanmar-built tugboats in the P&O Maritime Logistics fleet to seven, and continue a mutually beneficial commercial and technical relationship that started in 2013.

P&O CAREY is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX MKll design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, and is a versatile, multi-purpose tug representing the latest development in a long-running series that has proved popular around the world.

Measuring 24.4 LOA with a 12m breadth and 4.5m depth and a 5.45 draft when fully loaded, P&O CAREY has a large 80+-ton bollard pull and can achieve a speed of 12.5 knots. The tug is designed for low-manning operations with a high level of mechanical automation and is currently Sanmar’s biggest selling tug design.

P&O MANATI is also based on an exclusive-to-Sanmar design from Robert Allan Ltd, the TRAktor-Z 2500SX ATD, and is the latest and most technologically-advanced and environmentally-sound variant of a series specifically designed to offer the best possible ship-handling, escort, and terminal support.

Measuring 25.3 LOA, with a 12m breadth and 4.55m depth, and 6.6m draft when fully loaded, P&O MANATI also has a hefty 80+-ton bollard pull and can achieve a speed of 12 knots. It is a highly efficient twin Z-drive tug.

At the tugs’ naming ceremonies, Ms. Paola Firpo, Senior Manager, Legal at DPW Dominicana, took on the traditional ceremonial role of Mother of P&O CAREY, and Ms. Lludelis Espinal of E&M International Consulting, the role of Mother of P&O MANATI.

Ali Gurun, Chairman of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “These tugs incorporate the latest innovations and technological advances in tug building. P&O CAREY and P&O MANATI are the very latest in our ongoing and extremely popular Bogacay and Delicay series. Having P&O Maritime Logistics come to us again to provide tugs that meet its specific operational needs is a huge compliment. As I have said before and will always be delighted to say again, it gives me and everyone else at Sanmar tremendous pleasure when an existing customer comes back for more.”

Martin Helweg, CEO of P&O Maritime Logistics, also commented on the partnership: “P&O Maritime Logistics prides itself on creating value for our customers and the communities in which we operate. However, we are only as good as the infrastructure we have to provide these services. By partnering with Sanmar Shipyards, we are able to repeatedly deliver excellence to our customers and create further value-add.”

Sanmar has had a long-standing partnership with P&O Maritime Logistics. In 2013 and 2014 respectively, Sanmar delivered two 60-tonne Sanmar Bakirçay series ASD tugboats, BULANI and SEREIA, to P&O Maritime Logistics in Mozambique and, again in 2014, two 45-tonne Sanmar Do?ançay Series twin screw tugboats named EGAL and M JEEX to work for DP World in Somaliland. The following year the Company delivered a Sanmar Bogacay Series ASD tugboat named SHAHEEN 2020 to work for P&O Maritime Logistics in the UAE.