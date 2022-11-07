SANMAR Delivers Tug to Operate in Challenging Waters Around Orkney

[By: SANMAR]

FREYJA OF SCAPA, the third new tug built by Sanmar Shipyards for Orkney Islands Council, has been welcomed to its new home in the Scapa Flow after completing a 3.500 nautical mile delivery voyage from the Sanmar Tuzla Shipyard.



Like its previously delivered sister tugs ODIN OF SCAPA and THOR OF SCAPA, the RAstar 3200SX design FREYJA OF SCAPA is based on Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd’s specific design to provide the levels of performance and seakeeping ability that is essential when operating in extremely challenging conditions such as those often found in the seas around Orkney.



Measuring 32m LOA with a moulded breadth of 13m and moulded depth of 5.35m, FREYJA OF SCAPA is powered by two high-speed marine diesel Caterpillar 3516C engines, each producing 2.350kW at 1.800 rev/min to drive Kongsberg US255CP azimuth thrusters, achieving an impressive bollard pull of 78-plus tons and a free-running speed ahead of over 14 knots.



The Z-drive tug has FiFi 1 fire-fighting capability and can carry 165m3 of fuel oil and 20m3 of fresh water. Accommodation comprises two cabins for two officers in the upper deck and four cabins for four, which can increase to six crew with pullman beds, in the lower deck.



Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “We are delighted that Orkney Islands Council’s experience of operating ODIN OF SCAPA and THOR OF SCAPA in the demanding waters around their islands has led them to return to Sanmar when adding a third tug to their fleet. It is always gratifying when satisfied customers come back for more.”

David Sawkins, Deputy Harbour Master Strategy and Support of Orkney Islands Council, said: “We are as delighted with the quality of the new tug as we were with the original two, which have been working hard in Scapa Flow and around Orkney since their arrival in October 2020. It is already apparent that Freyja of Scapa is going to be as busy given the ongoing increased activity in our waters. The new tugs allow us to continue to move with the times, ensuring a first-class service to our clients.”

FREYJA OF SCAPA has been classified by RINA C ? Tug, Escort Tug, Fire Fighting Ship 1, Water Spraying, ? AUT-UMS, INWATERSURVEY, MLC Design, Unrestricted Navigation,



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.