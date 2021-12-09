Sanmar Acquires Third Shipyard in Turkey

Photo: Arial view of Sanmar Altinova Shipyard.

[By: Sanmar]

Leading tugboat builder Sanmar has announced that it has acquired a third shipyard in Turkey.

Founded in 1976, Sanmar builds technologically-advanced state-of-the-art tugboats at its two shipyards, Sanmar Tuzla and Sanmar Altinova, in the cities of Istanbul and Yalova respectively.

The shipyard that Sanmar has purchased was specialized in the repair and construction of small work boats and fishing boats. Located next to Sanmar Tuzla Shipyard. It will be totally re-built to meet to Sanmar’s shipyard standards, ensuring maximum respect to the environment. Very high levels of employee safety and comfort will be a major priority in the planning of the new yard.

The new yard will incorporate new offices, warehouses and pre-assembly halls and will be optimised for construction of Sanmar’s new electric tugboat series ElectRA, designed by Robert Allan Ltd. Once operational, the new yard will have a major positive effect on Sanmar’s already outstanding production processes.





