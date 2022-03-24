Samsung Heavy Industries Orders GTT Tank Design for New LNG Carriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four new LNGCs1.

GTT will design the tanks of these four LNG carriers, with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first three quarters of 2025.

