Sallaum Lines Historic Delivery with MV Ocean Express & MV Ocean Navigator

[By: Sallaum Lines]

Sallaum Lines today celebrates a major milestone in its fleet expansion programme with the simultaneous delivery of MV Ocean Express and MV Ocean Navigator, two new Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) joining the company’s growing Ocean Class fleet.

The dual delivery ceremony, attended by the Founder, Chairman, and executives of Sallaum Lines, represents the most significant single-day milestone in the Ocean Class Programme to date and underscores the company’s continued investment in modern tonnage, cargo flexibility, and lower-emission operations across its global network.

Built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd. and registered under the Cyprus flag, both vessels offer a cargo capacity of 7,400 CEU across 13 cargo decks. With maximum vehicle height and width clearances of 5.4 meters and 13.5 meters respectively, the vessels are designed to accommodate a broad range of cargo, including passenger vehicles, heavy commercial trucks, high-clearance SUVs, rolling machinery, and oversized project cargo. LNG fuel storage capacity has been built to the Ocean Class standard, supporting extended operational range and improved environmental performance on long-haul voyages.

“Welcoming two additional vessels into our fleet on the same day is a milestone we are immensely proud of, The Ocean Class vessels reflect the resilience, vision, and values that have guided Sallaum Lines since its inception. They are a testament to our belief in building a company that is prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the future”, said Mr. Ibrahim Sallaum, founder of Sallaum Lines.

Powered by LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems, both vessels incorporate energy-efficient technologies that exceed current IMO regulatory requirements. The vessels deliver significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants while providing the fuel flexibility and operational reliability required for modern deep-sea shipping. The delivery also highlights the strategic importance of China within Sallaum Lines’ global network, both as a strategic export market and as a long-term shipbuilding partner.

Beyond expanding fleet capacity, these vessels strengthen Sallaum Lines’ ability to support evolving global trade patterns. Over the past several years, demand for the company’s services has frequently exceeded available capacity, limiting its ability to provide customers with the level of service, flexibility, and consistency they expect. The delivery of MV Ocean Express and MV Ocean Navigator addresses this challenge, enhancing service reliability and reinforcing Sallaum Lines’ commitment to its customers.

In 2026, Sallaum Lines has actively supported Chinese exports with eight sailings from the Far East to Europe, reflecting growing demand for reliable RoRo capacity on this corridor. Building on this momentum, we are planning to launch a dedicated China-Europe service in 2027. These vessels provide the capacity, flexibility, and operational efficiency needed to support our customers’ growth while advancing our long-term sustainability objectives.

“The delivery of these vessels also reinforces our confidence in the longterm potential of the China-Europe trade corridor and our commitment to investing in the services and infrastructure required to support our customers as global trade continues to evolve,” added Mr. Sami Sallaum, Chairman of Sallaum Lines.

Alongside MV Ocean Breeze, MV Ocean Explorer, and MV Ocean Legacy, the addition of MV Ocean Express and MV Ocean Navigator further strengthens Sallaum Lines’ Ocean Class fleet, a new generation of eco-efficient PCTCs designed with optimized hull forms, advanced automation systems, and adaptable cargo configurations that maximize operational efficiency and service reliability across global trade lanes.

The vessels will enter commercial service immediately following delivery and will support Sallaum Lines’ expanding global RoRo network, serving automotive, commercial vehicle, heavy equipment, and project cargo customers across key international trade routes. With this latest milestone, Sallaum Lines continues to reinforce its position as a forward-looking RoRo carrier, investing in modern assets, sustainable operations, and long-term partnerships to support the evolving needs of global trade.