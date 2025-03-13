Saildrone and Palantir Partner to Advance AI-Powered Maritime Intelligence

Saildrone will leverage Palantir’s AI technology to deliver unprecedented insights for maritime intelligence, surveillance, and targeting applications.

Saildrone today announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies set to revolutionize maritime intelligence capabilities. This collaboration will enable the rapid scaling of autonomous systems to deliver advanced maritime AI solutions—at a time when conventional naval assets are scarce. In an era of mounting global threats and critically constrained shipbuilding capacity, this partnership represents a paradigm shift in maritime security operations.

Saildrone operates the world’s largest fleet of operationally deployed USVs, providing critical maritime domain awareness to the US Navy, Department of Homeland Security, and international allies. These autonomous vehicles utilize sophisticated and proprietary edge-computing AI/ML algorithms to monitor activities both above and below the sea surface, detecting threats including narcotics trafficking, illegal fishing operations, and adversary submarines.

As demand for Saildrone services surges, the company will integrate Palantir’s sophisticated AI cloud infrastructure to enable rapid scaling across its entire operational spectrum—from transforming its manufacturing, supply chain, and fleet operations with Warp Speed to enabling AI-powered tasking of autonomous assets in the field.

“As global threats continue to evolve, we’re seeing rapidly increasing demand for our maritime security solutions,” said Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO at Saildrone. “Leveraging Palantir’s sophisticated manufacturing and AI tools will allow us to streamline manufacturing and radically enhance fleet capabilities. While others make promises about tomorrow's technology, we face complex global threats today. This partnership with Palantir ensures we deliver solutions today that outpace tomorrow’s threats.”

With a decade of operations and nearly 2 million nautical miles sailed globally, Saildrone has amassed the world’s most comprehensive dataset of maritime intelligence at the sea surface. Palantir’s advanced AI capabilities will fuse this vast proprietary dataset with other external sources, delivering unprecedented insights for maritime intelligence, surveillance, and targeting applications.

“We built Warp Speed to accelerate the organizations at the forefront of American reindustrialization—from the factory floor to the open ocean,” said Emily Nguyen, Palantir’s Head of Industrials. “Saildrone is delivering the future of Maritime AI, and we are extremely proud to provide software that supports the sustained competitive advantage of their USVs.”

