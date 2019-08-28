Safety Seal Firm Roxtec Appoints New Marine and Offshore Manager

Roxtec R pipe and cable transit (Roxtec)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-28 21:29:50

Greater Manchester-based international safety seal manufacturer Roxtec has appointed a new Marine and Offshore Sales Manager.

James Yates joins Roxtec from another well-known international manufacturer and will be responsible for northern England and Wales. “It is an exciting time to work for Roxtec when momentum is building in the marine and offshore sectors,” said John Kayes – Director of Marine and Offshore. “The addition of James adds further strength to a growing team.”

James said he aims to bring his in-depth experience of project management and promoting sealing products to large industrial clients to Roxtec’s UK operations.

He said: “I have always worked with innovations and Roxtec is very much about developing cutting edge products. Roxtec’s sealing systems are key installations in future-proofing commercial and naval vessels. They have a long-life cycle and can save the customer time and money, because they are so durable and can be easily maintained. Roxtec is a very exciting company to be part of and promote.”

James said Roxtec’s industry leading products, rigorous testing programmes and broad collection of standards and accreditations with the likes of ABS, DNV GL and Bureau Veritas make the company a formidable player in the marine and offshore markets.

“Roxtec is the very best at what it does,” he said. “I am very proud to work for the company and see that its global reach with offices and engineers around the world enable it to deliver an international solution. This global reach is very important in marine and offshore markets where frequently we are dealing with large international companies, with complex supply chains, which require support in numerous countries to manage the same project.”

Roxtec’s cable and pipe seals are used to protect people and assets from multiple hazards including fire, flooding, explosion and electromagnetic disturbances. Key benefits include durability, reliability and flexibility.

Roxtec’s products are found widely in the commercial and naval sector vessels worldwide (see: Roxtec naval). Meanwhile, in the offshore sector Roxtec’s seals are an industry standard and are used in a broad range of oil and gas infrastructure, in some of the biggest projects in the world, including on drill ships, FPSOs, jack-up rigs, offshore support vessels and semi-submersible rigs (see: Roxtec Offshore).

