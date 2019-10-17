SAFE Delivers Three New Boats for FDNY

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-17 16:34:52

SAFE Boats International (SAFE), delivered boats 17, 18 and 19 to the marine division of the New York Fire Department during the month of August. Since 2006 SAFE has successfully built and delivered a variety of boats to FDNY ranging in size from a 27’ full cabin vessel with firefighting equipment all the way up to the 64’ “Bravest” with three separate fire pump stations that went into service in 2011.

The three latest additions to the FDNY fleet are 33’ full cabin boats. They are the 11th, 12th and 13th boats of that size and configuration. The 33’ full cabin seems to be the most popular because of the options it provides the crew in terms of maneuverability and operability.

“SAFE has built many boats capable of fire fighting for customers all across the country,” said Business Development Director James Babcock. “But we are especially proud to be a part of the tradition of the brave men and women of the FDNY.”

Vessels capable of fighting fires from the water is not a new concept; over the years SAFE has helped agencies around the country - and the world - add technology-forward options to their water-borne public safety operations.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.