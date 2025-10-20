Revenue Ireland to Enhance Coastline Patrols with New $10M Cutter



Authorities in Ireland are working to intensify the fight against illicit trade, smuggling and organized crime along the country’s vast coastline. They recently added a new cutter acquired at a cost of €8.7 million ($10 million).

The Customs and Revenue Commission is announcing that the new patrol cutter named Cosaint will be instrumental in disrupting and dismantling the supply chains of criminal networks that have been using the country’s waters for illicit activities. Ireland has become a key entry point for narcotics destined for the European Union market. Since January 2023, authorities have made more than 35,000 seizures of illegal drugs amounting to 110 tonnes and with an estimated value of over €650 million ($758.2 million).

When it enters full operational service in the next few weeks, the new cutter will be responsible for monitoring and patrolling Ireland’s 3,173 kilometers of coastline. It is specifically designed to support complex maritime enforcement operations. At 35 meters (115 feet) in length and with a gross tonnage of 204 tonnes, Cosaint will have a range of more than 750 nautical miles and a top speed of 18 knots.

The design means the cutter is highly maneuverable, something that will significantly enhance the ability of Revenue’s Maritime Unit to undertake effective patrol duties and combat smuggling. The new vessel is fitted with a gyrostabilizer and a hybrid electric propulsion system.

(Astilleros-Armon)

Designed by French engineering firm Mauric and built at Spanish shipyard Armon, Cosaint will replace Suirbhéir, which is now set to retire after two decades of service, and which will be up for sale. The new vessel will join Faire, which is scheduled to retire in 2029, as part of Revenue’s fleet. When Revenue signed the contract for the vessel with Armon in 2023, it included an option for a second cutter that could be a replacement for Faire.

“The procurement of this new Customs cutter is a clear demonstration of Revenue, and the Irish State’s, ongoing commitment to targeting illicit trade, smuggling and organized crime in the maritime domain,” said Niall Cody, Revenue Chairman.

Ricardo Garcia, Armon Group Commercial Director, said the delivery of the cutter was the culmination of several years of rigorous planning, construction, and sea trials. He reports it culminated in a vessel equipped with highly sophisticated navigational and surveillance systems that will greatly enhance Revenue’s capacity to carry out effective interventions.

“This next generation of cutter will also enable Revenue to carry out its essential frontier controls in an energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable manner,” said Garcia.

