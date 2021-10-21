Rutter Awarded Canadian Coast Guard Ice Hazard Radar Contract

[By: Rutter]

Fraser Edison, President of Rutter Inc. announced today that Rutter has been awarded a contract to outfit the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) icebreaker fleet with eight (8) sigma S6 Ice Navigator systems – and an option for eight (8) more within the next 36 months.

“This is a very significant award for our company”, said Edison. “And we are extremely proud, as Canadians, to be entrusted with the safety and effectiveness of our National Coast Guard in protecting mariners and providing icebreaking operations to Canada’s northern communities. It’s certainly something we take very seriously here at Rutter.”

For over 20 years, Rutter has been developing and deploying sigma S6 radar augmentation systems, like Ice Navigator around the world. sigma S6 Ice Navigator connects to a vessel’s existing radar and provides enhanced ice detection, high-resolution imaging and tracking in all weather and low-light conditions.

The initial eight sigma S6 Ice Navigator systems will be delivered by February 2022.

