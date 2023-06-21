Royal Caribbean Ship Utopia of the Seas to Homeport at Port Canaveral

Artist rendering of the Utopia of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

[By: Port Canaveral]

Royal Caribbean International has announced its new ship, Utopia of the Seas, will homeport year-round at Port Canaveral beginning July 2024. This magnificent Oasis-class ship, the first in its class to be fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), will embark on 3- and 4-day journeys to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas. Utopia will join her sister ships, Wonder of the Seas and Voyager-class Adventure of the Seas when she arrives next year, establishing Port Canaveral as the homeport for two of the world’s largest three ships.

"Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas is one of the most anticipated new cruise vessels in the industry. We are thrilled to have her join us and looking forward to her arrival next year," stated Capt. John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral. "Homeporting this first LNG-powered Oasis-class ship at Port Canaveral to sail these very popular shorter itineraries exemplifies the trust and commitment our valued cruise partners have in our Port and this community to deliver a high-quality guest experience. We are tremendously proud."

The debut of Utopia of the Seas will introduce an array of signature adventures alongside innovative features and reimagined experiences. Notably, it will include access to the newly unveiled adults-only Hideaway Beach, set to open in early 2024. Guests can look forward to indulging in a new Caribbean tiki bar, an immersive dining experience like no other, the longest and most thrilling dry slide at sea, newly designed resort-style pools, and much more.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, highlighted the ship's offerings, saying, "Vacationers want to make the most of their time by celebrating and reconnecting with loved ones, and Utopia of the Seas offers endless possibilities to achieve just that. With a wide range of dining options, bars, pools, entertainment, and exhilarating experiences that have revolutionized Oasis Class ships, combined with the incredible offerings on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we have created the ultimate weekend getaway for everyone."

The construction of Utopia of the Seas commenced at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France, in March 2022. Upon completion, Royal Caribbean's newest addition will become the third largest cruise ship globally, measuring 1,188 feet long, 211 feet wide, and featuring 18 decks to accommodate 5,668 guests.

Among its remarkable features, Utopia will boast 5 pools, 3 water slides, 21 dining venues, 23 bars, 2 casinos, 8 hot tubs, and will be the only Oasis-class ship to include 2 Solarium Suites. Bookings will open on Royal Caribbean's website this Friday, June 23, 2023.

