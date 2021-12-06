Rolls-Royce to Supply Eight mtu Engines for New Svitzer Tugs in Brazil

Rolls-Royce continues to expand its share of the tugboat propulsion market in Brazil: The company is supplying eight 16V 4000 M63 mtu engines to Brazilian shipyard Rio Maguari. The engines, each with an output of 2,000 kW, will power four new tugboats that Rio Maguari is building for the leading tugboat shipping company Svitzer. The engines will be delivered by May 2022. The four new tugs of the Ramparts 2300 series designed by Robert Allan have a bollard pull of 70 tons and are to be used in ports in Brazil. With the new vessels, Svitzer will operate a total of eleven mtu-powered tugs in Brazil. About one in five tugboats in Brazil operates with mtu propulsion.

Daniel Reedtz Cohen, Managing Director at Svitzer Brazil, said: “The four new tugs are an important addition to our fleet in Brazil and play an important role in our plans for the future. We are pleased to have found the right propulsion partner for this project in Rolls-Royce and its mtu engines.”

Christof von Bank, Director Sales, Marine, Americas at Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, said: “There is no more demanding customer than Svitzer in the tugboat market – we are delighted to have once again convinced Svitzer of our mtu propulsion solutions and to continue our growth trajectory together in Brazil.”

Thanks to their high power density and reliability, mtu marine engines have been successful for many years and continue to set new standards with efficiency, performance and environmental friendliness. To date, Rolls-Royce has sold more than 480 mtu engines for tugs and workboats, which are successfully in operation with customers worldwide.

