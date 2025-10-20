Russia Intensifies Attack on Ukraine’s Ports and Railways Hitting Logistics

Ukrainian officials are reporting that Russia has intensified its attacks on the country’s logistics network to disrupt the flow of goods. Overnight, Russia targeted the ports' system as well as railway lines and the energy infrastructure with reports that a number of ports are currently not accepting trains.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction, Oleksiy Kuleba reported that port workers were forced into shelters overnight as Russia launched a barrage of drones and several ballistic missiles into the country. He reported that no one was injured but that there were fires and damages to the infrastructure after the attacks.

Railway lines in various parts of the country were damaged interrupting the flow of passengers and goods into the ports. Kuleba said the attacks had come in several waves so that when workers began to make repairs they were forced back into shelters as the Russian drones attacked the areas that were being repaired. He said they had been able to supply replacement diesel locomotives to resume some of the trains.

“Russia is purposefully hitting our transport arteries - because it connects the country, supports the economy, and ensures life,” said Kuleba.

Damage to railway lines stopped some trains from reaching the ports (Kubela on Telegram)

A board member for the railway company echoed similar comments saying that Russia is attacking the main routes and also trying to cut off backup lines. He said they were both disrupting connections to the front lines and into the ports as well as exports.

Electrical and energy facilities were also hit in various parts of the country in the overnight attacks. In more area they reported more than 2,700 customers were without electricity. The energy company described that damage as “very large scale.”

These latest attacks on the logistics infrastructure came as Ukraine has been reporting a decrease in agricultural exports in the 2025-2026 season which began in July. Market analysts reported a small increase last week, but wheat exports are down 21 percent year-over-year. There are similar decreases in the volume of barley, rye, corn, and flour exports.

Kuleba last week however highlighted that over the past two years Ukraine has exported 90 million tons of grain to 55 countries. Ukraine established its sea corridor in 2023 after the collapse of the Black Sea Grain agreement overseen by the UN and Turkey. Exports increased in 2023 and according to Kuleba a total of 150 million tons of cargo and over 6,000 ships have passed through the corridor.

He said that efforts were underway to further expand the safety for port workers with additional shelters. He said with current repairs to the transportation interchange, they expected to increase the throughput capacity by 20 percent.

