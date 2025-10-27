Rolls-Royce Tests First High-Speed Methanol Marine Engine



Rolls-Royce has successfully tested the world’s first high-speed marine engine powered exclusively by methanol on its test bench in Friedrichshafen. Together with their partners in the meOHmare research project, Rolls-Royce engineers have thus reached an important milestone on the road to climate-neutral and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions for shipping.

“This is a genuine world first,” said Dr. Jörg Stratmann, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. “To date, there is no other high-speed engine in this performance class that runs purely on methanol. We are investing specifically in future technologies in order to open up efficient ways for our customers to reduce CO2 emissions and further expand our leading role in sustainable propulsion systems.”

Rolls-Royce’s goal is to offer customers efficient ways to reduce their CO2 emissions, in-line with the ‘lower carbon’ strategic pillar of its multi-year transformation programme. The project also aligns with the strategic initiative in Power Systems to grow its marine business.

The joint project meOHmare is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and combines the expertise of Rolls-Royce, injection system specialist Woodward L’Orange, and the WTZ Roßlau technology and research center. The goal is to develop a comprehensive concept for a CO2-neutral marine engine based on green methanol by the end of 2025.

