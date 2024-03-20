Roland Schwandt New Deputy CEO of SCHOTTEL GmbH

[By: SCHOTTEL]

Roland Schwandt has been appointed Deputy CEO of SCHOTTEL GmbH with effect from 1 January 2024.

Since joining SCHOTTEL in 2000, the graduate naval architect has acquired comprehensive and in-depth knowledge of the international maritime market. The dedicated project and sales manager began his career working in various SCHOTTEL sales segments. After briefly managing the Tug & Offshore Energy segment, in 2018 he was entrusted with the responsibility for the global sales activities of SCHOTTEL GmbH and its now 14 subsidiaries as Vice President Sales. He worked with his predecessor Andreas Block and with Stefan Buch (VP After Sales Service) on driving the strategic expansion of the subsidiaries with regard to more customer proximity and even better quality of advice. This strategy helped to achieve SCHOTTEL’s excellent position in the international market today, especially when it comes to azimuth propulsion units. Alongside his role at SCHOTTEL, Roland Schwandt is a member of the supervisory boards of sister companies and represents SCHOTTEL in the major maritime associations. At the beginning of the year, his predecessor Andreas Block went to work solely at industrial holding company SCHOTTEL Industries at his own request and will remain closely connected to the future development of SCHOTTEL GmbH.