River Parishes Hurricane Ida Recovery Resources

[By: Port of South Louisiana - You can find the original resource list here]

Hurricane Ida has heavily impacted the River Parishes and we have begun the recovery process. However, the devastation in our area is far heavier than many imagined. That is why it is important that you stay informed on the resources available to you at this time.

FEMA POD Sites

Ice, water, and MREs are distributed at the below sites daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm.

St. John the Baptist Parish:

Wallace Fire Station, 5733 Hwy 18 in Vacherie (Wallace)

REGALA Gym, 200 REGALA Park Rd., Reserve

Garyville Magnet School – 240 Hwy 54, Garyville

St. James Parish:

West Bank Location: St. James High School in Vacherie

East Bank Location: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Gramercy

St. Charles Parish:

Jerusalem Shriner Center 1940 Ormond Blvd, Destrehan, LA

West Bank Bridge Park 13825 River Rd, Luling, LA 70070



POD Site Information

FEMA Disaster Aid

Apply for FEMA Disaster Aid one of the following ways:

Online at disasterassistance.gov

Call 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585

Download the FEMA app.



FEMA Disaster Aid Information

Operation Blue Roof

Operation Blue Roof is run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and provides property owners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs can be made. Sign up at BlueRoof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.

Local Business Resources

Click one of the buttons below to view which businesses are open in St. John, St. James, and St. Charles parishes.

St. John Local Business Information

St. James Local Business Information

St. Charles Local Business Information

Debris Removal

Debris removal has begun in St. John, St. James, and St. Charles parishes. Residents must separate debris into the following categories:

Household garbage

Construction debris

Vegetation debris

household hazardous waste

electronics

See the image below for more information on debris removal.

Debris Removal Information

