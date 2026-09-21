Ring Power Expands Partnership with Cox Marine

[By: Ring Power Corporation]

Ring Power Corporation, a leading provider of marine power solutions, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Cox Marine, becoming the exclusive North American distributor of the UK company’s diesel outboard line. Under the new agreement, Ring Power now holds distribution rights across the entire United States, the Caribbean and U.S. territories.

The expanded territory strengthens Ring Power's ability to support commercial, government, military, and recreational marine customers with Cox Marine's high- performance diesel outboard engines. All customers throughout the region will now benefit from Ring Power’s sales support, technical expertise, parts availability, and dealer network development.

“This expansion reflects the tremendous momentum behind the Cox Marine product line and the confidence both organizations share in the future of diesel outboard technology,” said Patrick Bucci, general manager of the Cox Marine Division.

The agreement builds on Ring Power’s successful partnership with Cox Marine and positions the company to accelerate market growth across key marine sectors where safety, durability, fuel efficiency, and operational compatibility are essential.

“Cox Marine has transformed expectations for diesel outboard performance, and we are excited to bring these advantages to an even broader customer base,” Bucci said. “This expanded partnership will extend our reach beyond traditional recreational customers and strengthen our support for commercial and military OEM boat builders throughout North America and the Caribbean.”

Hugh Hudleston, Global Business Development Director at Cox Marine commented: "We are incredibly excited to further strengthen our partnership with Ring Power. It was only earlier this year they successfully expanded into the Southern States, to now having exclusivity across the entire United States. Ring Power has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to our products, our customers and the long-term growth of the Cox

Marine brand and diesel outboard adoption. Their investment in sales, service and customer support has set a benchmark within our global distributor network. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and achieving even greater success together in the years ahead.”

The Cox Marine diesel outboard platform offers a unique combination of performance, fuel efficiency, interoperability and operational flexibility, making it an attractive propulsion choice for military, government, commercial, as well as recreational applications. Designed to operate on a widely available diesel fuel infrastructure, Cox outboards provide significant advantages for fleets and operators seeking single fuel source efficiency and reduced total ownership costs.

Ring Power will continue investing in dealer development, service infrastructure, technician training, and customer support resources to ensure a first-class ownership experience throughout its expanded territory.

For more information about Cox Marine diesel outboards and Ring Power's dealer network, visit - https://coxmarineoutboards.com/