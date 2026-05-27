RINA Reaches One Billion in Revenue and Continues its Growth Plan

[By: RINA]

The shareholders’ meeting of RINA, the multinational inspection, certification and consulting engineering group, today approved the 2025 financial statements, reporting revenues of €1.03 billion, up 11% compared to 2024, and adjusted EBITDA of €155 million (+12.5% versus 2024, improving from 14.8% to 15% of revenues). The Group’s net profit rose to €39.7 million, up from €30.4 million on the previous year, while financial leverage remains stable at around 1x. In addition, RINA continues to build its future growth, supporting tomorrow’s revenues with a new order intake-to-revenue ratio above 1.2x.

The positive trend continued into the first quarter of 2026, with revenues of €246 million, up 2.7% on the same period in 2025. Order intake reached approximately €346 million.

Ugo Salerno, Executive Chairman of RINA, said: “Surpassing €1 billion in revenue underscores the solidity of RINA as a company able to evolve while maintaining a clear trajectory of growth. We plan to support further development also through targeted international acquisitions, focusing on businesses with strong strategic potential. This milestone is the result of a long-term journey built on our people, our expertise, and our ability to adapt in an ever-changing environment. These results confirm the Group’s capacity to seize market opportunities and translate them into development and long-term value.”

Carlo Luzzatto, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of RINA, commented: “We are accelerating the execution of our 2030 strategic plan, consolidating the Group’s commitment to innovation, a long-standing distinguishing feature of RINA. This path also includes the acquisition of Foreship, a strategic step which further strengthened our capabilities in the marine and naval engineering sectors, expanding our international footprint. I am very proud of the results achieved so far, thanks to the collective effort of all our colleagues.”