RINA Awards Kindon New Energy Technology Co. Approval in Principle

[By: RINA]

The inspection, certification, ship classification and engineering consultancy multinational, RINA, has awarded Kindon New Energy Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. the Approval in Principle (AiP) for its innovative green methanol offshore production platform solution. Produced entirely offshore, the methanol is derived from renewable CO2 through DAC (Direct Air Capture) technology and green hydrogen from offshore wind power water electrolysis technology.

According to Luigi Mattera, Greater China Marine Operations Director at RINA, "RINA works with and supports projects for a broad range of decarbonization technologies. Almost all current methanol synthesis processes use CO2 from carbon capture from industry originated from fossil fuels. Using latest DAC technology, the AiP acknowledges that the methanol produced on this offshore production platform adheres to the strictest standards of green methanol."

"The entire process for methanol production uses genuinely green hydrogen, renewable carbon dioxide from DAC, and sustainable electricity. The concept provides a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels on the pathway to decarbonization," stated Wenbo Wang, CEO of Kindon New Energy.

The platform will produce 0.1 MTPA of green methanol. The process synthesizes methanol from hydrogen and carbon dioxide under high temperature and pressure conditions. All methanol synthesis processes are completed on the offshore platform and electrical needs fully met by green electricity generated from offshore wind power. By using DAC technology, the CO2 is readily available. However, the system is also designed with interfaces for future access to external supplies of green or biomass-derived CO2.

“We are delighted to award Kindon this AiP. This innovative approach marks a significant step towards sustainable and environmentally friendly production methods in the marine and offshore industries,” concluded Mattera.