RINA Appointed for Atal Solutions’ $123.7M Retrofitting Project

[By: RINA]

RINA, the inspection, certification, ship classification and consulting engineering company, is the classification society of Atal solutions $123.7M retrofitting project. Atal Solutions — alongside Damen Shipyards Group, Blue Astra Maritime Shipping, and a consortium of partners — has undertaken a major initiative toward transforming the global shipping fleet. The project will integrate technologies that cut CO?, SO?, and NO? emissions, achieve fuel savings of more than 25%, and nearly eliminate vessel waste. It directly addresses one of the industry’s most urgent challenges: making the existing fleet environmentally sustainable.

RINA has been appointed as the classification society for the plan approval, testing and commissioning on board for the vessels under retrofit with Atal solutions. The company will carry out the design review and testing on board of the CO2 capturing and scrubber system according to MARPOL regulations, of the air lubrication system - which benefits will be accounted in the EEXI of the ships-, the validation of emissions and power savings and the verification of installations on board relevant to shore power connection, power monitoring system and new lighting.

RINA will also ensure the retrofit safe design and qualify the targeted savings such as low CO2, SOx and NOx emissions, energy consumption and fuel consumption under the EU Emission Trading System (ETS) and Fuel EU Maritime.

Four vessels have been modified in Istanbul, with results already showing fuel savings of at least 25%. The dry-docking phase for these vessels took approximately 4 weeks.

The project brings together over 10 advanced technologies, each focused on reducing emissions and improving performance, including:

CO? capturing systems and closed loop scrubbers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Air lubrication systems to improve hull efficiency

Innovative marine lubricant (Dex QM) for lower oil consumption and higher energy savings

Electrical systems to lower energy consumption

Pino Spadafora, Marine Market Development Vice President at RINA, said, “It’s incredibly exciting to be working on this initiative alongside Atal Solutions, Damen Shipyards Group, Blue Astra Maritime Shipping, and all the partners involved — each among the best in their field. This is a technologically innovative project that builds on state-of-the-art technologies, and we’re proud to contribute to a solution that offers the shipping industry viable answers to sustainability. RINA brings extensive knowledge and experience from across many sectors impacted by the urgent need to transition to more sustainable operations, with the clear aim of driving real change in shipping.”