RINA Annual Dinner 2025 to Unite Maritime Industry Leaders in London

[By: RINA]

On 22 May 2025, maritime industry professionals from around the globe will come together at the prestigious De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden, for the Royal Institution of Naval Architects’ (RINA) flagship Annual Dinner.

This highly anticipated event offers an evening of celebration, reflection, and strategic dialogue for naval architects, marine engineers, and maritime innovators. Beyond its formal programme, the dinner provides unparalleled networking opportunities with senior decision-makers across the maritime sector, making it an ideal setting for fostering new partnerships and strengthening professional relationships. In 2024, the dinner welcomed over 370 guests representing more than 130 companies. The 2025 guest list includes leading class societies, consultancies, defence organisations, academic institutions, engineering manufacturers, energy firms, and naval architecture companies, solidifying the dinner as a hub for collaboration across the industry.

The evening programme will feature a Presidential address from RINA President Catriona Savage, a celebration of outstanding achievements through industry awards, a networking drinks reception, and a formal dinner - anchored by a compelling keynote address from Commander Mike Forrester MBE, Royal Navy. This year’s awards will recognise excellence across Innovation, Safety, Diversity, STEM, Developing Careers, and other notable achievements shaping the future of the maritime industry.

Commander Forrester, this year’s Principal Guest and Speaker, brings over 18 years of service as a Marine Engineer Submariner, having completed operational tours on land and at sea aboard multiple Royal Navy submarines. In 2023, he and a team of fellow submariners took part in the World’s Toughest Row - an unsupported 3,000-mile transatlantic challenge in a 10-metre rowing boat - to raise awareness for submariner mental health and support the Submarine Family initiative.

Reflecting on his participation, Commander Forrester told The Naval Architect:

“Being part of the armed forces, we are called to deter threats and defend the nation, but the armed forces are more than just equipment - it’s about people. Oardacious started as a challenge among friends, but it’s grown into a platform for fundraising, inclusion and supporting submariners and their families.”

RINA is proud to announce HMS Oardacious as the official charity for the 2025 Annual Dinner. Since its founding in 2020, HMS Oardacious has raised over £600,000 and continues to champion mental health, heritage, and family support within the Royal Navy community. In January 2025, its all-female team, the Valkyries, completed a landmark Atlantic crossing - further broadening the initiative’s reach and impact.

The evening will be hosted by Tom Sharpe OBE, a former Royal Navy Commander turned respected broadcaster and communications consultant. With over 25 years of service and extensive industry insight, Sharpe will bring authority and energy to the event.

Tickets are available from £100 + VAT, with a 10% discount available for full table bookings. Availability is limited, and early booking is strongly encouraged.

Registration and further event details are available at: https://rina.org.uk/events/ events-programme/annual- dinner-2025/