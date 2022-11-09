Retrofit with SCHOTTEL EcoPellers Results in 25/cent Drop in Energy

[By: SCHOTTEL]

Spay, Germany, 9 November 2022 – Norwegian ferry operator Torghatten Trafikkselskap recently upgraded one of its ferries’ propulsion systems, which involved the installation of two SCHOTTEL EcoPellers (SRE). This move allowed the vessel’s energy consumption, and thus its environmental impact, to be reduced by up to 25 per cent.

In an effort to further increase environmental safety, the SRE now also features the DNV type-approved SCHOTTEL LeaCon sealing monitoring system.

Supporting an eco-friendly future

By the end of 2020, Torghatten’s double-ended RoPax ferry was retrofitted with two electrically driven SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 340 L CP (750 kW each). Today, after more than a year and a half in operation with the SRE, the outcome is extremely positive for Torghatten Trafikkselskap.

Gunnar Heringbotn, Technical Manager at Torghatten Trafikkselskap: “We opted for the EcoPellers because we were convinced that they best met our requirements and would support us on our way to an eco-friendly future. Today we know this decision was exactly the right one: with the help of SCHOTTEL's customized retrofit concept, we are saving up to 25 per cent energy. As a result, we not only significantly reduce operating costs, but also emissions for the environment.”

Highly efficient, sustainable, versatile

Thanks to the particularly effective combination of powerful propeller thrust and lateral force, the SCHOTTEL EcoPeller fulfils all the requirements of a modern high-performance propulsion unit. The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the EcoPeller to produce maximum steering forces and top values in terms of overall efficiency and course-keeping ability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures lower operating costs and emissions.



Safe, reliable, clean

SCHOTTEL LeaCon is a seal monitoring system certified by DNV. It offers safe and reliable protection against seawater contamination caused by operating materials. Separate seals to the seawater and to the gearbox side ensure that both seawater coming into the system and gear oil going out of the system are collected in an intermediate chamber. LeaCon is also used to monitor the condition of the seals, so operational wear can be detected at an early stage and unscheduled maintenance avoided.

SCHOTTEL propulsion units equipped with the LeaCon system comply with stringent environmental requirements, such as the VGP regulations set out by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There is no need to use Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) here.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.