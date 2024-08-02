Renewed Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement to Enhance Performance & Maintenance

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a 16-year Lifecycle Agreement with Seapeak Maritime (Glasgow) Ltd, one of the largest independent owner-operators of liquefied gas vessels. The contract covers ten LNG Carriers and is an extension of an earlier Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement for these vessels. The new order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2024.

The global demand for LNG is rising, and is expected to continue to rise over the coming years, which is driving a need for fewer maintenance interventions in LNG Carriers in operation. This is especially key as the vessels under this service agreement operate in a highly dynamic and fast-moving market environment, with ongoing challenges around predicting vessel schedules and voyage times. The new agreement, which is based on 72,000 running hours, is designed to increase the engines’ time between overhauls to 30,000 operating hours. The enhanced maintenance performance enabled by this agreement will result in a new level of support for the operator.

“We are focused on improving performance and optimising our fleet’s maintenance concept. This is why we have entered into this new agreement with Wärtsilä, as a trusted support provider. This agreement goes beyond what we had before and will take us into a new era of maintenance efficiency,” says Michael McNaul, Fleet Manager – Seapeak.

The scope of the agreement includes remote 24/7 operational support from Wärtsilä experts, Dynamic Maintenance planning, Wärtsilä’s predictive maintenance service Expert Insight, scheduled spare parts, and field service for larger and more complex issues. Wärtsilä will also provide a full-time Contract Manager in Seapeak’s Glasgow office.

Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight is a predictive maintenance service that combines artificial intelligence techniques and advanced diagnostics with Wärtsilä’s OEM expertise to identify anomalous behaviour. It proactively identifies and highlights potential failures and early indications of equipment deterioration. Today there are hundreds of vessels all over the world benefiting from the added layer of protection of Wärtsilä’s service agreements, offering actionable advice to ship owners and operators looking to ensure optimal operation and reduce unplanned maintenance of their vessels.

“Optimal maintenance procedures for the ship’s engines and equipment add considerable value through enhanced efficiency and reduced operating costs. Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support approach, as illustrated by our tailored maintenance agreements, is a central pillar in our efforts to increase efficiencies and add greater sustainability to our customers’ operations,” comments Andrea Morgante, Vice President, Performance Service at Wärtsilä Marine.

This agreement took effect from January 2024.