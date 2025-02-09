Canadian and European Ports Increase Cooperation on Energy Transition

Canada and a section of major European ports have announced further steps in their collaboration in energy transition. Last week, Canada’s Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Anita Anand announced an investment of up to $17 million for the Halifax Port Authority. Part of this funding includes $15 million for development of the Halifax- Hamburg green shipping corridor.

Halifax and Hamburg ports signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) to establish a green shipping corridor back in 2022. With the funding now available, Halifax will prepare for the green transition by establishing a hydrogen production facility, electrifying port equipment to reduce emissions and launching an incentive program to shift freight traffic from road to rail. In addition, the port will ready bunkering facilities to accommodate and refuel alternative fuel-powered vessels.

“Transport Canada’s Green Corridor investment will help to competitively position the Port of Halifax for the future. Around the world, there is interest to decarbonize shipping. The awarded funding will help fund feasibility work, assessments, new equipment and workforce development here at the port,” said Fulvio Fracassi, CEO of Halifax Port Authority.

The remaining $2 million will go into financing the Ship to Shore Crane infrastructure project. This is targeted at expanding terminal capacity and boost efficiency when servicing larger vessels at the Port of Halifax.

Meanwhile, the European North Sea Port has strengthened trade and energy cooperation with five Canadian ports, located in the south west region of the country. These include Montreal, Quebec, Saguenay, Sept-Îles and Trois-Rivières ports. This initiative is expected to improve connectivity of supply chains between the Saguenay- St. Lawrence maritime corridor and the North Sea corridor. In addition, the ports pledged to collaborate and achieve results together in areas such as decarbonization and knowledge transfer.

“Canada is North Sea Port’s fourth most important trading partner in terms of cargo throughput. Our location in western Europe is of great strategic importance for cooperation with these five Canadian ports,” said Maarten den Dekker, the Chief Sustainability Officer of North Sea Port.