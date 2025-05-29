Regulations & Cyber Threat in Focus at 2025 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit

[By: ABS Consulting]

“Between expanding attack surfaces and increasingly sophisticated threats, the stakes have never been higher. It is essential for the maritime industry to not only understand its cyber risk but also translate that knowledge to decisive action that protects lives, operations and assets.”

That was the message to the industry from Michael DeVolld, Director of Maritime Cybersecurity at ABS Consulting, speaking at the 2025 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit hosted by the Maritime Transportation System (MTS) Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC).

DeVolld, a retired United States Coast Guard (USCG) officer with more than 20 years of experience, spoke on two panels: Global Maritime Cyber Threat Landscape and Regulatory Compliance and Standards. Speaking alongside industry leaders representing organizations such as The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, USCG and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), he emphasized that cyber preparedness was more critical today than ever.

“The importance of a robust cybersecurity approach cannot be overstated,” said DeVolld. “Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics to exploit vulnerabilities within port and maritime systems and networks. It is vital that the industry responds in kind.”

As a key collaborator with industry, government and organizations like MTS-ISAC, ABS Consulting provides critical operational direction to help businesses manage cybersecurity. One of the topics discussed at this year’s Summit included the latest cybersecurity requirements issued by the USCG for U.S.-flagged vessels, Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) structures and other facilities subject to the Maritime Transportation Security Act (MTSA). These expansive regulations are reshaping how the industry responds to and manages cyber risks.

Shawn Whiteside, Executive Director of MTS-ISAC, echoed DeVolld’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of adopting a rigorous approach to building a resilient maritime cybersecurity ecosystem. “The maritime industry plays a critical role in global trade, making it an attractive target for cyber threats. By fostering greater collaboration and knowledge sharing across the sector, MTS-ISAC and its partners help to strengthen our collective resilience.”

With deep practical expertise in maritime operations and cybersecurity, ABS Consulting is eminently equipped to support MTSA-regulated stakeholders in their journey to compliance. DeVolld’s previously published paper, Managing Maritime Cyber Risk – Rising to USCG’s New Maritime Security Directive, examines the effects of the mandatory cybersecurity measures on U.S.-flagged vessels and facilities, providing critical analysis for industry stakeholders in navigating these regulations.