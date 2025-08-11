Registration Opens for CSA Annual General Meeting, Conference & Exhibition

[By: Caribbean Shipping Association]

Registration is now open for the 55th staging of the Caribbean Shipping Association’s (CSA) Annual General Meeting, Conference & Exhibition, to be held from October 12 to 14, 2025, in Paramaribo, Suriname. Hosted by the Suriname Port Management Company, this year’s event promises a robust programme of panel discussions, networking sessions, and industry exhibitions. It is expected to draw maritime stakeholders from across the Caribbean, Latin America, and beyond.

The two-day conference will delve into some of the most pressing issues affecting the global shipping and logistics sectors, including geopolitical instability, digital transformation, and the future of green infrastructure. Among the anticipated highlights is a keynote presentation by Lars Jensen, Chief Executive Director of Vespucci Maritime, who will examine “Turmoil in Shipping and Geopolitics – What Comes Next?” The agenda also features a session titled “Empathy in a Cutthroat World,” to be led by Mireille Berggraaf of Dutch Leadership Development, as well as discussions on artificial intelligence in maritime operations.

A major focus of the conference will be the strengthening of intra-Caribbean connectivity, with panelists set to explore gaps in maritime and multimodal transport across the region. Customs modernisation, port digitisation, green shipping corridors, and climate-resilient port infrastructure are also on the agenda, along with concurrent group meetings covering customs, port development, carrier strategies, and NVOCC competitiveness.

Day two opens with a series of expert-led roundtable discussions on topics such as smart ports, decarbonisation, maritime workforce development, food supply chains, cruise-cargo synergies, and digital risk management. This will be followed by sessions on artificial intelligence, port community systems, cybersecurity, and trade policy uncertainty in the face of U.S. economic shifts.

An exhibition featuring regional and international maritime solutions will run concurrently with the conference, and a cultural networking event on the evening of October 13 will offer attendees a taste of Surinamese hospitality. This 55th staging marks a major milestone for the CSA and underscores the Association’s continued commitment to driving growth and resilience across the regional maritime industry.

CSA members can access early bird rates for full conference passes at US$800 until August 18, after which the regular rate of US$950 will apply through October 8. Onsite registration will be US$1,000. Day passes are also available at US$500 until October 8, rising to US$550 thereafter.

Observer registration starts at US$1,200 during the early bird period and increases to US$1,450 after August 18. Onsite registration will be US$1,500. Observer day passes are available at US$775 until October 8, after which the fee rises to US$825. Interested participants are invited to register online at conference.caribbeanshipping.org.

Please ensure that all information submitted during registration is accurate, as it will be used to create each attendee’s official conference profile.