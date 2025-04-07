Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Enhances Onboard Enrichment and Entertainment

[By: Regent Seven Seas Cruises]

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world's leading ultra luxury cruise line, has enhanced its all-inclusive onboard offering for the curious traveller, revealing a new guest speaker and entertainment program.

Cultural enthusiasts and history buffs will enjoy expert discourse led by thought leaders and guest speakers renowned in their respective fields such as former ambassadors and diplomats, international correspondents, historians and more. Guests will also be treated to exclusive performances from award-winning comedians, stars of Broadway and London’s West End, and sensations from global TV talent shows such as American Idol and The Voice.

“As a leader in ultra luxury, all-inclusive cruising, engaging enrichment and exciting entertainment is essential to an unrivaled guest experience,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our amazing teams are consistently looking to enhance our discerning guests’ vacation, and with a fresh and innovative new program, we are looking forward to elevating the standard of ultra-luxury cruising, all included in the price of the sailing.”

Led by Daniel Bartrope, Director of Entertainment Operations and Enrichment for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the refreshed guest speaker and performer lineup follows the recent announcement of brand new production shows across the Regent fleet.

“The Regent enrichment and entertainment experience is as spellbinding as it is comprehensive - we put as much care and attention into our onboard programming as we do our incredible itineraries and extensive shore excursion menu,” says Daniel Bartrope, Director of Entertainment Operations and Enrichment, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “From former ambassadors and rocket scientists to cultural historians and talented stars who have tread the boards of the West End and Broadway, this line up perfectly complements the already unrivaled standard of entertainment onboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet.”

The line-up of Regent’s guest speakers and performers features exciting names across the fleet, and all lectures and performances are complimentary to watch as part of Regent’s uniquely comprehensive all-inclusive cruise fare.

Selection of New Guest Speakers

William Jacob Rothschild, Rocket Scientist

Seven Seas Explorer®

North Pacific Crossing

17 September, 2025 - 19 nights

Seven Seas Splendor®

Auburn Sunsets, Turquoise Seas

2 November, 2025 - 15 nights

Rocket scientist Lt. Col. Bill Rothschild has 45 years of experience in aerospace, including 20 years as an officer in the US Air Force. His lectures are filled with interesting, down to earth stories spiced with tantalising insider information about the real moon race, what’s happening in space now, and an intriguing look into the future.

Jeana Rogers, Cultural Historian

Seven Seas Mariner®

Northern Sites, Coastal Delights

19 September, 2025 - 12 nights

Magic in the Mediterranean

1 October, 2025 - 12 nights

Heritage Sites and Greek Isles

13 October, 2025 - 9 nights

Spotlight on Wine with Honig Winery

22 October, 2025 - 12 nights

Seven Seas Grandeur™

Rhythm of Paradise

11 December, 2025 – 11 nights

Merriment & Joy in the Tropics

22 December, 2025 – 12 nights

Jeana Rogers is a cultural historian, specialising in the history and customs of European cultures. Combining local music, her photography and knowledge of the region, she motivates cruise guests to understand the essence of Europe, including the geography, history, culture, cuisine, what not to miss and more.

David Litt, Former Ambassador

Seven Seas Navigator®

Norwegian Summer Sojourn

9 June, 2025 - 18 nights

Seven Seas Voyager®

Wines of Europe

2 September, 2025 - 12 nights

Flamenco & Jaleo

12 September, 2025 - 10 nights



Ambassador David C. Litt retired from the US Foreign Service in 2008 having served for 34 years as a career U.S. diplomat, specialising in the Middle East and Africa. David was the US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and later served as political advisor to US Special Operations Command, focusing on all regions of the world.

Selection of New Guest Entertainers

West End Star, Christine Allado

Seven Seas Splendor

Coast to Coast Italy

2 July, 2025 - 10 nights

Christine Allado is a multi-awarded, Grammy nominated Artist, international star of screen and stage, and a West End leading lady, best known for her role in the Olivier Award winning Original London cast of “Hamilton" as Peggy and Maria Reynolds.

West End Star, Paul Baker

Seven Seas Grandeur

Fabled Forests & Fjords

27 July, 2025 - 18 nights

Olivier Award-Winner Paul Baker has earned the reputation of being one of the exceptional talents in British Musical Theatre with critical acclaim, as one of the finest actors and singers of his generation. He has starred in many famous shows such as "Chicago" and "Les Misérables”.

Broadway Star, Andrea Ross

Seven Seas Splendor

Auburn Sunsets, Turquoise Seas

2 November, 2025 - 18 nights

Andrea Ross is an internationally recognised vocalist and Broadway performer having starred in two Broadway National Tours; Andrew Lloyd Webber's Whistle Down the Wind and Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music.