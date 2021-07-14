Recent Orders Demonstrate Diversity of Ellicott Dredges Capabilities

Photo of the Older State of Ohio's 1960's "BUCKEYE" 10-inch Ellicott Swinging Ladder Dredge with Representative Photo of New Custom Ellicott 460SL Dredge Selected for ODNR

A major Potash producer recently awarded Ellicott a contract to supply a completely custom, electric, stainless steel bucketwheel dredge which encompasses advanced technology for the control, operating and electrical systems. The dredge hull, deckhouse, ladder and other structural items will be fabricated from 316 Stainless Steel. Additionally, the dredge is designed for year-round operation in temperatures ranging from -29°F (-34°C) to 95°F (35°C).

The new B590E dredge integrates the following features, including customization based upon customer-specific requirements including:

Ellicott 100 HP (DWE-60) dual wheel excavator.

500 HP (372 kW) and 250 HP (186 kW) electric motors.

Custom structure, electrical & hydraulic systems aimed at improving maintainability and with a focus on safety.

Control system integrated with RTK GPS.

UPS and Transfer switch for short-term and long-term backup power for key systems.

OHIO, USA - The State of Ohio recently purchased another 460SL Swinging Dragon® dredge for maintaining the depth at Buckeye Lake. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) already has several of these units and was pleased that the State chose another Ellicott® dredge.

?ODNR is very comfortable with the proven reliability and simplicity of their existing fleet of 460SL’s, the support they receive from Ellicott, and the longevity of their Ellicott® brand dredges. Appropriately, the new dredge will replace one of ODNR’s oldest dredges, the “Buckeye”, which dates back to 1965.

The new custom 12” 460SL will include a 540 HP (402 kW) keel cooled engine, 50 HP (37 kW) cutter, extra wide side tanks, biodegradable hydraulic fluid, 20 ft. maximum dredging depth capability, and other options per ODNR’s requirements. Ellicott’s 460SL dredge offers the versatility to operate as either a swinging ladder dredge for narrow channels or as a conventional dredge when wider swing widths are needed for optimal production efficiency.

Product Line

Ellicott offers a complete line of portable cutter suction dredges and booster pumps from our two locations: Main plant and executive offices in Baltimore, Maryland, and second factory in New Richmond, Wisconsin, USA.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.