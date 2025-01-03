PVI Holdings Announces Official Name Change to Vytl Controls Group

[By: Vytl Controls Group]

PVI Holdings is excited to announce that it has officially changed its name to Vytl Controls Group. The decision to publicly create recognizable unity and enhance cross-company integration is a direct reflection of the investment made over the past year to ensure the company provides unmatched technical expertise and solutions to all current and future industries it serves.

A-T Controls, Setpoint Integrated Solutions, Valsource, and W&O are now formally recognized as, and will add on to their name, a Vytl Company. This change unifies each brand under one umbrella and fully leverages the resources, products, services, and engineering expertise across each company within Vytl Controls Group.

The new name more accurately represents the company’s expanded capabilities, vision, commitment to each brand’s market, as well as future growth goals.

“Our new name is an important message to our employees, customers, distributors and OEM partners we do business with,” said Matt Bate, CEO. “We provide essential services and technical solutions to critically important industries. As a part of coming together as one company, we have invested in best-in-class talent, technology, and tools to ensure we are positioned for the future. We are now, more than ever, ready to continue building on our legacy of success, together, as one Vytl Controls Group.” Vytl Controls Group Companies:

A-T Controls, a Vytl Company is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and sale of manual and automated process valves. The team provides quality valve and automation products through solutions-oriented selling and manufacturing with responsive communication.

Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a Vytl Company is the expert in the process control industry. The team supports the power, refining, and chemical industries with bestin-class valve repair services, delivering process solutions for control, relief, and automated valve requirements, along with industrial equipment including liquid level measurement, pressure gauges, PLC’s, and more.

Valsource, a Vytl Company is a nationally recognized valve manufacturer and comprehensive valve and automation solutions provider. The team is a go-to valve partner for all industrial valve repair, remanufacturing, testing, maintenance, and valve product solutions.

W&O, a Vytl Company is now one of the world's largest suppliers of pipe, valves, fittings as well as actuation and engineered solutions to the maritime and upstream oil & gas industries.

GMS Instruments was acquired by W&O in June of 2024 and will now formally adopt the name W&O, a Vytl Company. With the rebrand, EMI (formerly known as Engine Monitor, Inc.) and Valve Automation and Control of San Diego (VAC) teams will also join the marine practice and adopt the W&O, a Vytl Company brand.