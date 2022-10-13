Propspeed Strengthens U.S. Business with Appointment of New VP

[By: Propspeed]

Auckland, New Zealand – Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it has hired Chris Myers as Vice President of Sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.

“I am so excited to have joined the Propspeed team,” said Myers. “This team is driven by a passion for above-and-beyond customer service, protecting the environment, leading the industry into the future by example, and maintaining a commitment to product excellence that is rare in the industry. This passion matches my own and I am so fortunate to have this opportunity. I am looking forward to helping drive the company forward, as well as working with our existing partners and developing new relationships for the brand.”

“Myers’ professional background and love for the marine industry, combined with the high-performance line of products that Propspeed has to offer, is a match made in maritime heaven,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “We have strong growth aspirations for the Americas region and the team is confident that Myers will take it to the next level. The company has some very exciting projects we are planning to announce at METSTRADE, and he will be leading the charge in this vital market.”

A marine industry insider for nearly two decades, Myers is passionate about boating and is an experienced offshore and nearshore angler. Professionally, he has been involved in all aspects of the field, including stints with boat and product manufacturers, holding positions predominantly in sales and finance. Beginning his career with Buddy Davis Yachts, he has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Seakeeper, Galati Yachts, Lumishore and MarineMax. Myers is based in Miami and has been a South Florida resident for many years.

Propspeed’s ultra-slick topcoat is specially formulated to prevent marine growth from bonding to metal surfaces below the waterline. It is proven to increase boat efficiency, protect against corrosion, reduce drag, save fuel and maintenance costs. It features an exceptionally strong chemical and mechanical bond between the metal substrate, the Etching Primer and the Clear Coat – ensuring that the Propspeed coating actually sticks to running gear, and any other underwater metals, and performs season after season.

Propspeed products include Propspeed for running gear and any underwater metals, Foulfree for transducers and Lightspeed for underwater lighting. For more information on Propspeed or its industry-leading coatings, please visit www.propspeed.com.



