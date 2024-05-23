Propeller Club of Port Everglades Observes National Maritime Day

The Propeller Club of Port Everglades observed National Maritime Day on May 22 with a special event at the Lauderdale Yacht Club. This year the Propeller Club of Port Everglades, founded in 1944 and one of the traditional sponsors of National Maritime Day, celebrates its 80th anniversary.

National Maritime Day is observed each year on May 22. On that date 205 years ago, on May 22, 1819, the American steamship Savannah sailed from the United States to England. This marked the first successful crossing of the Atlantic Ocean of a vessel with steam propulsion.

The event began with an invocation from Captain Kenny Collins, a 30-year tugboat and ship docking captain for Hvide Shipping, which became Seabulk Towing.

The festivities continued with an evening of music, comedy, and good-humored politics with outstanding practitioners of their crafts. There were remarks from Florida State Senator and Broward County champion Chip LaMarca. The entertainers included award-winning band leader Mojo Ike (Isaac Woods) and master of ceremonies comedian Mark Christopher.